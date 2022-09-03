GEIRANGER FJORD, Norway (March 9, 2022) Ships of Standing NATO Mine Countermeasures Group 1 sail in formation in Geiranger Fjord, Norway, during Exercise Cold Response, March 9, 2022. Over 30,000 troops, 50 surface and sub-surface assets and 200 Aircraft from 27 countries participated in the exercise. The training demonstrated the flexibility, capabilities and readiness in the challenging arctic environment of Northern Norway. NATO photo.
|Date Taken:
|03.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.06.2022 04:52
|Photo ID:
|7128100
|VIRIN:
|220309-O-ZZ999-1001
|Resolution:
|3700x2170
|Size:
|1.11 MB
|Location:
|NORWEGIAN SEA
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Exercise Cold Response 22 [Image 2 of 2], by LT Michelle Tucker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
NATO Ships Complete Exercise Cold Response
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT