Exercise Cold Response 22

GEIRANGER FJORD, Norway (March 9, 2022) Ships of Standing NATO Mine Countermeasures Group 1 sail in formation in Geiranger Fjord, Norway, during Exercise Cold Response, March 9, 2022. Over 30,000 troops, 50 surface and sub-surface assets and 200 Aircraft from 27 countries participated in the exercise. The training demonstrated the flexibility, capabilities and readiness in the challenging arctic environment of Northern Norway. NATO photo.

