    Exercise Cold Response 22 [Image 2 of 2]

    Exercise Cold Response 22

    NORWEGIAN SEA

    03.09.2022

    Photo by Lt. Michelle Tucker 

    NATO Allied Maritime Command

    GEIRANGER FJORD, Norway (March 9, 2022) Ships of Standing NATO Mine Countermeasures Group 1 sail in formation in Geiranger Fjord, Norway, during Exercise Cold Response, March 9, 2022. Over 30,000 troops, 50 surface and sub-surface assets and 200 Aircraft from 27 countries participated in the exercise. The training demonstrated the flexibility, capabilities and readiness in the challenging arctic environment of Northern Norway. NATO photo.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Exercise Cold Response 22 [Image 2 of 2], by LT Michelle Tucker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Exercise Cold Response 22

    NATO Ships Complete Exercise Cold Response

    TAGS

    NATO
    Norway
    Allied Maritime Command
    Standing NATO Mine Countermeasures Group One

