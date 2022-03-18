NORWEGIAN SEA (March 18, 2022) Estonian Navy ENS Sakala (M314) transits the Norwegian Sea as part of Standing NATO Mine Countermeasures Group 1 during Exercise Cold Response, March 18, 2022. Over 30,000 troops, 50 surface and sub-surface assets and 200 aircraft from 27 countries participated in the exercise. The training demonstrated the flexibility, capabilities and readiness in the challenging arctic environment of Northern Norway. NATO photo by WO Stephane Dzioba.

