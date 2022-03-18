Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Exercise Cold Response [Image 1 of 2]

    Exercise Cold Response

    NORWEGIAN SEA

    03.18.2022

    Photo by OR-8 STEPHANE DZIOBA 

    NATO Allied Maritime Command

    NORWEGIAN SEA (March 18, 2022) Estonian Navy ENS Sakala (M314) transits the Norwegian Sea as part of Standing NATO Mine Countermeasures Group 1 during Exercise Cold Response, March 18, 2022. Over 30,000 troops, 50 surface and sub-surface assets and 200 aircraft from 27 countries participated in the exercise. The training demonstrated the flexibility, capabilities and readiness in the challenging arctic environment of Northern Norway. NATO photo by WO Stephane Dzioba.

    Date Taken: 03.18.2022
    Date Posted: 04.06.2022 04:52
    Location: NORWEGIAN SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Exercise Cold Response [Image 2 of 2], by OR-8 STEPHANE DZIOBA, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

