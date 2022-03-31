Commander Fleet Activities Yokosuka Cherry Blossoms

YOKOSUKA, Japan (March, 31, 2022) - Cherry blossoms are in full bloom around Commander Fleet Activities Yokosuka. For 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th fleet's forward deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (Photo by Daniel Taylor/CFAY Public Affairs)

