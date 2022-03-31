Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Commander Fleet Activities Yokosuka Cherry Blossoms [Image 6 of 8]

    Commander Fleet Activities Yokosuka Cherry Blossoms

    KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    03.31.2022

    Photo by Daniel Taylor 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (March, 31, 2022) - Cherry blossoms are in full bloom around Commander Fleet Activities Yokosuka. For 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th fleet's forward deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (Photo by Daniel Taylor/CFAY Public Affairs)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.31.2022
    Date Posted: 04.06.2022 00:33
    Photo ID: 7127958
    VIRIN: 220331-N-WC492-0023
    Resolution: 3800x1916
    Size: 7.09 MB
    Location: KANAGAWA, JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Commander Fleet Activities Yokosuka Cherry Blossoms [Image 8 of 8], by Daniel Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Japan

