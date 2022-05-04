Deputy Secretary of Defense, Dr. Kathleen H. Hicks addresses Stanford University Innovation Workforce Talent faculty and students during a roundtable meeting, April 5, 2022. Hicks is visiting with service members, university students and faculty, leading researchers, entrepreneurs, and defense industry representatives in Silicon Valley and Los Angeles to highlight the Department’s focus on building enduring advantages, in line with our National Defense Strategy. (DoD Photo by Chad J. McNeeley)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.05.2022 Date Posted: 04.06.2022 00:35 Photo ID: 7127946 VIRIN: 220405-D-TT977-0209 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 24.59 MB Location: CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, DEPSECDEF Visits Industry in Silicon Valley, Calif. [Image 10 of 10], by Chad McNeeley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.