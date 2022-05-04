Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DEPSECDEF Visits Industry in Silicon Valley, Calif. [Image 10 of 10]

    DEPSECDEF Visits Industry in Silicon Valley, Calif.

    CA, UNITED STATES

    04.05.2022

    Photo by Chad McNeeley 

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs         

    Deputy Secretary of Defense, Dr. Kathleen H. Hicks addresses Stanford University Innovation Workforce Talent faculty and students during a roundtable meeting, April 5, 2022. Hicks is visiting with service members, university students and faculty, leading researchers, entrepreneurs, and defense industry representatives in Silicon Valley and Los Angeles to highlight the Department’s focus on building enduring advantages, in line with our National Defense Strategy. (DoD Photo by Chad J. McNeeley)

    Date Taken: 04.05.2022
    Date Posted: 04.06.2022 00:35
    DEPSECDEF
    industry
    California
    technology
    Hicks

