Deputy Secretary of Defense, Dr. Kathleen H. Hicks and Gideon Lett, Chief Growth Officer, BSA, The Software Alliance particpate in a round table discussion at the Microsoft Experience Center, Calif., April 5, 2022. Hicks is visiting with service members, university students and faculty, leading researchers, entrepreneurs, and defense industry representatives in Silicon Valley and Los Angeles to highlight the Department’s focus on building enduring advantages, in line with our National Defense Strategy. (DoD Photo by Chad J. McNeeley)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.05.2022 Date Posted: 04.06.2022 00:35 Photo ID: 7127944 VIRIN: 220405-D-TT977-0363 Resolution: 4941x3289 Size: 7.12 MB Location: CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, DEPSECDEF Visits Industry in Silicon Valley, Calif. [Image 10 of 10], by Chad McNeeley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.