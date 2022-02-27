Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ohio Army National Guard 5-54th SFAR engineer advisor team first to deploy

    COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES

    02.27.2022

    Photo by Spc. Jeremiah Smith 

    196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers assigned to Engineer Advisor Team 6522, 5th Battalion, 54th Security Force Assistance Regiment stand at attention as the national anthem is played during a call to duty ceremony Feb. 27, 2022, at the Maj. Gen. Robert S. Beightler Armory in Columbus, Ohio. The 5-54th is among the specialized Army units with the core mission of training, advising, assisting, enabling and accompanying operations with allied and partner nations. This is the first engineer advisor team from 5-54th SFAR, which was stood up in 2019, to be activated for federal service.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.27.2022
    Date Posted: 04.05.2022 21:35
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ohio Army National Guard 5-54th SFAR engineer advisor team first to deploy [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Jeremiah Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Ohio

    Ohio National Guard
    National Guard
    SFAB
    call to duty
    Security Force Assistance Regiment
    SFAR

