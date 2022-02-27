Ohio Army National Guard 5-54th SFAR engineer advisor team first to deploy

Brig. Gen. Thomas E. Moore II (standing), Ohio assistant adjutant general for Army, speaks to families of Engineer Advisor Team 6522, 5th Battalion, 54th Security Force Assistance Regiment, during a call to duty ceremony Feb. 27, 2022, at the Maj. Gen. Robert S. Beightler Armory in Columbus, Ohio. The 5-54th is among the specialized Army units with the core mission of training, advising, assisting, enabling and accompanying operations with allied and partner nations. This is the first engineer advisor team from 5-54th SFAR, which was stood up in 2019, to be activated for federal service.

