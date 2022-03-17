Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NTC Rotation 22-05 Joint Assault Bridge Operations [Image 3 of 3]

    NTC Rotation 22-05 Joint Assault Bridge Operations

    FORT IRWIN, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.17.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 3rd Brigade Engineer Battalion, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division deploy a Joint Assault Bridge (JAB) while conducting breaching operations during Decisive Action Rotation 22-05 at the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, Calif., Mar. 17, 2022. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Sean K. Harp, Operations Group, National Training Center)

    Date Taken: 03.17.2022
    Location: FORT IRWIN, CA, US 
