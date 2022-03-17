NTC Rotation 22-05 Joint Assault Bridge Operations

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 3rd Brigade Engineer Battalion, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division deploy a Joint Assault Bridge (JAB) while conducting breaching operations during Decisive Action Rotation 22-05 at the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, Calif., Mar. 17, 2022. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Sean K. Harp, Operations Group, National Training Center)
|Date Taken:
|03.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.05.2022 17:57
|Photo ID:
|7127658
|VIRIN:
|220317-A-MM192-001
|Resolution:
|1542x1028
|Size:
|207.3 KB
|Location:
|FORT IRWIN, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
GREYWOLF Successfully Completes NTC
