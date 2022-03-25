U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 12th Cavalry Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division fires an M1 Abrams tank at targets during Live Fire Exercises of Decisive Action Rotation 22-05 at the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, Calif., Mar. 25, 2022. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Geordan Tyquiengco, Operations Group, National Training Center)
This work, NTC 22-05 Live Fire Exercise [Image 3 of 3], by MAJ Heba Bullock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
