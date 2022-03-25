From left, West Point Cdt. Sgt. Vivian Tsai and John Greenheck, Navarro and Thad Fukushiga, Army Corps of Engineers Los Angeles District, examine model bridges built by STEM and JROTC students at Stephen White Middle School, March 25, 2022, in Carson, California. a team of volunteers from the District participated in the military academy's “West Point Leadership Ethics and Diversity in STEM” event to bring awareness to science, technology, engineering, arts and math.
|Date Taken:
|03.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.05.2022 17:46
|Photo ID:
|7127653
|VIRIN:
|220325-A-ED169-1007
|Resolution:
|2846x4245
|Size:
|1.7 MB
|Location:
|CARSON, CA, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Corps' team builds bridges with STEAM [Image 6 of 6], by William John Reese, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Corps' team builds bridges with STEAM
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT