    Corps' team builds bridges with STEAM [Image 6 of 6]

    Corps' team builds bridges with STEAM

    CARSON, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.25.2022

    Photo by William John Reese 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Los Angeles District

    From left, West Point Cdt. Sgt. Vivian Tsai and John Greenheck, Navarro and Thad Fukushiga, Army Corps of Engineers Los Angeles District, examine model bridges built by STEM and JROTC students at Stephen White Middle School, March 25, 2022, in Carson, California. a team of volunteers from the District participated in the military academy's “West Point Leadership Ethics and Diversity in STEM” event to bring awareness to science, technology, engineering, arts and math.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.25.2022
    Date Posted: 04.05.2022 17:46
    Photo ID: 7127653
    VIRIN: 220325-A-ED169-1007
    Resolution: 2846x4245
    Size: 1.7 MB
    Location: CARSON, CA, US 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Corps' team builds bridges with STEAM [Image 6 of 6], by William John Reese, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Corps' team builds bridges with STEAM

    TAGS

    JROTC
    volunteers
    STEM
    US Military Academy at West Point
    Carson California
    Army Corps of Engineers Los Angeles District
    Stephen White Middle School

