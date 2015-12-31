81st TRG Airmen execute drill down routines

Members of the 336th Training Squadron freestyle drill team perform during the 81st Training Group drill down on the Levitow Training Support Facility drill pad at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, April 1, 2022. Keesler trains more than 30,000 students each year. While in training, Airmen are given the opportunity to volunteer to learn and execute drill down routines. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)

