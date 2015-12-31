Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    81st TRG Airmen execute drill down routines [Image 6 of 19]

    81st TRG Airmen execute drill down routines

    BILOXI, MS, UNITED STATES

    12.31.2015

    Photo by Kemberly Groue 

    81st Training Wing Public Affairs

    Members of the 335th Training Squadron regulation drill team perform during the 81st Training Group drill down on the Levitow Training Support Facility drill pad at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, April 1, 2022. Keesler trains more than 30,000 students each year. While in training, Airmen are given the opportunity to volunteer to learn and execute drill down routines. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.31.2015
    Date Posted: 04.05.2022 16:44
    Photo ID: 7127414
    VIRIN: 220401-F-BD983-1053
    Resolution: 4930x3343
    Size: 1.13 MB
    Location: BILOXI, MS, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 81st TRG Airmen execute drill down routines [Image 19 of 19], by Kemberly Groue, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    81st TRG Airmen execute drill down routines
    81st TRG Airmen execute drill down routines
    81st TRG Airmen execute drill down routines
    81st TRG Airmen execute drill down routines
    81st TRG Airmen execute drill down routines
    81st TRG Airmen execute drill down routines
    81st TRG Airmen execute drill down routines
    81st TRG Airmen execute drill down routines
    81st TRG Airmen execute drill down routines
    81st TRG Airmen execute drill down routines
    81st TRG Airmen execute drill down routines
    81st TRG Airmen execute drill down routines
    81st TRG Airmen execute drill down routines
    81st TRG Airmen execute drill down routines
    81st TRG Airmen execute drill down routines
    81st TRG Airmen execute drill down routines
    81st TRG Airmen execute drill down routines
    81st TRG Airmen execute drill down routines
    81st TRG Airmen execute drill down routines

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Keesler Air Force Base
    Air Force
    81st Training Group
    Drill Down
    Air Educatiaon and Training Command

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT