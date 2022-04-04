Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Red Bull Soldiers conduct Engagement Skills Training [Image 1 of 4]

    Red Bull Soldiers conduct Engagement Skills Training

    CAMP RIPLEY, MN, UNITED STATES

    04.04.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Bill Boecker 

    1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 34th Red Bull Infantry Division

    Soldiers from across the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 34th Red Bull Infantry Division, prepare themselves for the U.S. Army's new Individual Weapon Qualification on April 4th, 2022 at Camp Ripley Training Center's Engagement Skills Trainer. The EST is an electronic simulation of the skills and drills that Soldiers from across the Army will encounter when they go to the live-fire range to qualify on their weapons systems.
    The new weapons qualification consists of a 6 Table format which will test a wider array of weapon skills than the previous test. The tables are comprised of a written test, weapon familiarization, drills, simulators, basic grouping and zeroing, practice and the live-fire qualification.

    Date Taken: 04.04.2022
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Red Bull Soldiers conduct Engagement Skills Training [Image 4 of 4], by SSG Bill Boecker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Soldier
    M4
    Simulation
    Red Bulls
    Engagement Skills Training
    EST
    Individual Weapons Qualification
    IWQ
    1/34th ABCT

