Red Bull Soldiers conduct Engagement Skills Training

Soldiers from across the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 34th Red Bull Infantry Division, prepare themselves for the U.S. Army's new Individual Weapon Qualification on April 4th, 2022 at Camp Ripley Training Center's Engagement Skills Trainer. The EST is an electronic simulation of the skills and drills that Soldiers from across the Army will encounter when they go to the live-fire range to qualify on their weapons systems.

The new weapons qualification consists of a 6 Table format which will test a wider array of weapon skills than the previous test. The tables are comprised of a written test, weapon familiarization, drills, simulators, basic grouping and zeroing, practice and the live-fire qualification.

