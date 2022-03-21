Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NMCB 133 DET Romania [Image 3 of 4]

    NMCB 133 DET Romania

    ROMANIA

    03.21.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 133

    MIHAIL KOGALNICEANU AIR BASE, Romania (March 21, 2022) Seabees assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 133, Detachment Romania, assist in repairing a Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR) soccer field for the MWR Colonel’s Cup, March 21. NMCB 133 is currently forward deployed to provide an adaptive and scalable Naval Construction Force (NCF) as a vital component of the U.S. Maritime strategy in executing quality construction in combat, humanitarian assistance, or disaster recovery operations.

    Date Taken: 03.21.2022
    Date Posted: 04.05.2022 10:21
    Photo ID: 7126399
    VIRIN: 220321-N-YY933-5003
    Resolution: 1430x1121
    Size: 490.22 KB
    Location: RO
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NMCB 133 DET Romania [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    C6F
    NECC
    CTF-68
    NCG-TWO
