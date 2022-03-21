MIHAIL KOGALNICEANU AIR BASE, Romania (March 21, 2022) Seabees assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 133, Detachment Romania, assist in repairing a Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR) soccer field for the MWR Colonel’s Cup, March 21. NMCB 133 is currently forward deployed to provide an adaptive and scalable Naval Construction Force (NCF) as a vital component of the U.S. Maritime strategy in executing quality construction in combat, humanitarian assistance, or disaster recovery operations.
|Date Taken:
|03.21.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.05.2022 10:21
|Photo ID:
|7126399
|VIRIN:
|220321-N-YY933-5003
|Resolution:
|1430x1121
|Size:
|490.22 KB
|Location:
|RO
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NMCB 133 DET Romania [Image 4 of 4]
