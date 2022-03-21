MIHAIL KOGALNICEANU AIR BASE, Romania (March 21, 2022) Seabees assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 133, Detachment Romania, assist in repairing a Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR) soccer field for the MWR Colonel’s Cup, March 21. NMCB 133 is currently forward deployed to provide an adaptive and scalable Naval Construction Force (NCF) as a vital component of the U.S. Maritime strategy in executing quality construction in combat, humanitarian assistance, or disaster recovery operations.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.21.2022 Date Posted: 04.05.2022 10:21 Photo ID: 7126400 VIRIN: 220321-N-YY933-5004 Resolution: 540x304 Size: 50.65 KB Location: RO Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NMCB 133 DET Romania [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.