Senior Master Sgt. Scott Russell, member of the 212th Engineering Installation Squadron, is promoted to the rank of Chief Master Sergeant at Otis Air National Guard Base, Massachusetts, April 2, 2022. During the ceremony, Russell’s wife and daughter placed his new Chief Master Sgt chevrons on his uniform. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Francesca Skridulis)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.02.2022 Date Posted: 04.05.2022 07:49 Photo ID: 7126018 VIRIN: 220402-Z-CP771-2032 Resolution: 6016x3384 Size: 10.83 MB Location: OTIS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Chief Master Sgt Scott Russell Promotion Ceremony [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Francesca Skridulis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.