Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Chief Master Sgt Scott Russell Promotion Ceremony [Image 2 of 3]

    Chief Master Sgt Scott Russell Promotion Ceremony

    OTIS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MA, UNITED STATES

    04.02.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Francesca Skridulis 

    102nd Intelligence Wing   

    Senior Master Sgt. Scott Russell, member of the 212th Engineering Installation Squadron, is promoted to the rank of Chief Master Sergeant during a ceremony at Otis Air National Guard Base, Massachusetts, April 2, 2022. Russell took the Oath of Enlistment to reaffirm his commitment to duty and allegiance to the constitution. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Francesca Skridulis)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.02.2022
    Date Posted: 04.05.2022 07:49
    Photo ID: 7126016
    VIRIN: 220402-Z-CP771-2015
    Resolution: 4679x3342
    Size: 8.59 MB
    Location: OTIS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Chief Master Sgt Scott Russell Promotion Ceremony [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Francesca Skridulis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Chief Master Sgt Scott Russell Promotion Ceremony
    Chief Master Sgt Scott Russell Promotion Ceremony
    Chief Master Sgt Scott Russell Promotion Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Promotion Ceremony

    TAGS

    promotion
    chief
    ANG
    Otis
    102IW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT