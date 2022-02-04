Senior Master Sgt. Scott Russell, member of the 212th Engineering Installation Squadron, is promoted to the rank of Chief Master Sergeant during a ceremony at Otis Air National Guard Base, Massachusetts, April 2, 2022. Russell took the Oath of Enlistment to reaffirm his commitment to duty and allegiance to the constitution. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Francesca Skridulis)
|Date Taken:
|04.02.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.05.2022 07:49
|Photo ID:
|7126016
|VIRIN:
|220402-Z-CP771-2015
|Resolution:
|4679x3342
|Size:
|8.59 MB
|Location:
|OTIS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Chief Master Sgt Scott Russell Promotion Ceremony [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Francesca Skridulis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
