U.S. Air Force Col. Jason Herring, 100th Air Refuling Wing vice commander, and U.S. Air Force Col. Jason Culinga, 352nd Special Operations Wing vice commander, sign a proclamation designating April as Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, April 1, 2022. Protecting Airmen against sexual assault contributes to a ready force capable of executing the mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Viviam Chiu).
|Date Taken:
|01.04.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.05.2022 05:03
|Photo ID:
|7125970
|VIRIN:
|220322-F-NR913-0077
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|773.57 KB
|Location:
|ENG, GB
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 100th ARW proclaims April as Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Viviam Chiu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
