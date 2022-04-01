100th ARW proclaims April as Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month

U.S. Air Force Col. Jason Herring, 100th Air Refuling Wing vice commander, and U.S. Air Force Col. Jason Culinga, 352nd Special Operations Wing vice commander, sign a proclamation designating April as Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, April 1, 2022. Protecting Airmen against sexual assault contributes to a ready force capable of executing the mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Viviam Chiu).

