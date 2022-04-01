Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    100th ARW proclaims April as Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month [Image 1 of 2]

    100th ARW proclaims April as Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month

    ENG, UNITED KINGDOM

    01.04.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Viviam Chiu 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Jason Herring, 100th Air Refuling Wing vice commander, and U.S. Air Force Col. Jason Culinga, 352nd Special Operations Wing vice commander, sign the sexual assault prevention month proclamation at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, April 1, 2022. Airmen are empowered to intervene when they encounter conduct that could lead to sexual assault. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Viviam Chiui)

