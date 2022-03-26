Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Self defense skills [Image 2 of 2]

    CHIEVRES, WHT, BELGIUM

    03.26.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Garrison Benelux

    Members of the Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers program at Chièvres Air Base, learn the basics of Brasilian jujitsu March 26. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Koryelle L. Means, 39th Signal Battalion)

    Benelux BOSS program gives its members life skills, more

