Self defense skills

Members of the Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers program at Chièvres Air Base, learn the basics of Brasilian jujitsu March 26. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Koryelle L. Means, 39th Signal Battalion)
|Date Taken:
|03.26.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.05.2022 03:52
|Photo ID:
|7125931
|VIRIN:
|220326-A-A0949-922
|Resolution:
|1600x1200
|Size:
|261.24 KB
|Location:
|CHIEVRES, WHT, BE
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|0
Benelux BOSS program gives its members life skills, more
