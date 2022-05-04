Benelux BOSS program gives its members life skills, more

Photo By Christophe Morel | Jonathan Hopkins, right, a clerk at the Auto Skills Center at Chièvres Air Base,...... read more read more Photo By Christophe Morel | Jonathan Hopkins, right, a clerk at the Auto Skills Center at Chièvres Air Base, talks to members of the Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers March 11, 2022 about basic automobile maintenance. (U.S. Army photo by Christophe Morel, USAG Benelux Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

Story by Luca Scarfalloto, USAG Benelux Public Affairs



CHIÈVRES, Belgium – Single service members at U.S. Army Garrison Benelux, regardless of their service branch, are taking part in Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers (BOSS), a program that provides them organized activities, including training them in life skills.



As an example, in the last few weeks, members took part in an auto skills class at Chièvres Air Base, Belgium to help familiarize service members with their vehicles.



Jonathan Hopkins, a clerk at the Auto Skills Center at Chièvres Air Base, said the class was helpful for the participating service members.



“I think there is a lot of information out there that people get from YouTube and Google that is wrong information and that is going to get someone hurt, killed,” said Hopkins. “So it is important to know the basics for people to not be taken advantage of.”



His assertion was backed by the participants.



“I learned a lot of things about my car, about the fuel filters and oil filters,” said Spc. Krista Steiner, 39th Strategic Signal Battalion. “I love BOSS, and I try to be here for BOSS events. They’re very useful. I think I am actually going to talk to them (the staff of the Auto Skills Center) because I need my oil change, and I’ll see if I can do that myself.”



“I enjoyed the workshop; I learned how to replace the rotors,” said Airman 1st Class Xavier Wilson, Armed Forces Network Benelux. “It’s important for me to go to BOSS workshops because you can learn new things for free. I learned how to change the oil of my car. I have to say that’s not something I do very often. I would give it a shot now.”



BOSS also organized a Brazilian jujitsu self-defense class.



The membership also extends to USAG Benelux – Brunssum, the Netherlands and to USAG Benelux – Brussels.



At the Brussels location, the small size of the community and the irregular shift work of the mostly military police membership means it is difficult to organize events. Sgt. Cheyenne Bradrick, military police and local BOSS representative, said the community is supportive of starting up a program.



“We’re four buildings here and there’s only so many single Soldiers here,” said Bradrick. “We do have a huge support from the Brussels community to get this BOSS program up and running.”



Bradrick also said locally they are reaching out to NATO and the embassies for potential members.



At Brunssum, in the Netherlands, Sgt. Micheal Looper, military police Soldier and BOSS representative, said he would like to see an event every month.



“We’re overseas … it can get lonely, so I want (single service members) to feel like they have something to do or some place to go,” he said. “Just getting out to talk to people or play sports or do whatever it is that BOSS has planned … it would benefit their mental health as well as community relations.”



Future plans for the BOSS program in Brunssum include a dodgeball tournament and a lock-in night at the HUB.



Similar to Brussels, Looper is also reaching out to other organizations, including Joint Forces Command Brunssum down the road from the garrison and NATO Air Base Geilenkirchen across the border in Germany.



The aim of the BOSS program is to enhance the morale and welfare of single Soldiers, increase retention and sustain combat readiness. In this sense, the objective is to give the service members the possibility to take part in many varied activities and discover new things. BOSS helps them learn every day.



BOSS regularly organizes new activities, and members are encouraged to stay in contact with their program to find out more.



To learn more, visit https://chievres.armymwr.com/programs/boss.