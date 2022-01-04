Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    220401-N-EG592-1047 [Image 4 of 5]

    220401-N-EG592-1047

    GREECE

    04.01.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    AFN Souda Bay

    NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (Apr. 1, 2022) – Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Aircraft Handling) Airman Recruit Airic Arevalo assigned to Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay prepares to kick a ball during a kickball tournament in celebration of the U.S. Navy Chief’s 129th birthday onboard NSA Souda Bay, Crete, Apr. 1, 2022. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore base that enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to be where they are needed and when they are needed to ensure security and stability in Europe, Africa, and Southwest Asia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacob Vernier/ Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.01.2022
    Date Posted: 04.05.2022 02:20
    Photo ID: 7125914
    VIRIN: 220401-N-EG592-1047
    Resolution: 6988x4659
    Size: 26.56 MB
    Location: GR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 220401-N-EG592-1047 [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    220401-N-EG592-1008
    220401-N-EG592-1085
    220401-N-EG592-1097
    220401-N-EG592-1047
    220401-N-EG592-1021

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Greece
    NSA Souda Bay
    AFN Souda Bay

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT