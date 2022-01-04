220401-N-EG592-1097

NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (Apr. 1, 2022) – Commander Mike Mosi, Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay’s Executive Officer, watches a game during a kickball tournament in celebration of the U.S. Navy Chief’s 129th birthday onboard NSA Souda Bay, Crete, Apr. 1, 2022. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore base that enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to be where they are needed and when they are needed to ensure security and stability in Europe, Africa, and Southwest Asia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacob Vernier/ Released)

