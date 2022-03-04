NOREX trains with local law enforcement

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    LITTLE FALLS, MN, UNITED STATES

    04.03.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Mahsima Alkamooneh 

    Minnesota National Guard

    Service members from Norway, Minnesota National Guard conduct asymmetric threat training with local law enforcement agencies, April 3, 2022 at Camp Ripley. (Minnesota National Guard Photo by Sgt. Mahsima Alkamooneh)

    Date Taken: 04.03.2022
    Date Posted: 04.04.2022 23:58
    Norway
    U.S. Army
    Partnership
    National Guard
    NOREX
    Norwegian Exchange

