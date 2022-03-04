Service members from Norway, Minnesota National Guard conduct asymmetric threat training with local law enforcement agencies, April 3, 2022 at Camp Ripley. (Minnesota National Guard Photo by Staff Sgt. Sydney Mariette)
|Date Taken:
|04.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.04.2022 23:58
|Photo ID:
|7125860
|VIRIN:
|220403-Z-KO357-1005
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|4.01 MB
|Location:
|LITTLE FALLS, MN, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NOREX trains with local law enforcement [Image 14 of 14], by SSG Sydney Mariette, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT