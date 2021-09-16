Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NRL develops photonic component library implementing first-of-its-kind Department of Navy trade secret license [Image 2 of 2]

    NRL develops photonic component library implementing first-of-its-kind Department of Navy trade secret license

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, WA, UNITED STATES

    09.16.2021

    Photo by U.S. Naval Research Laboratory 

    U.S. Naval Research Laboratory

    A 633 nanometer laser coupled from an optical fiber to a low-loss sensing spiral on a photonic integrated circuit (PIC) die fabricated by AIM Photonics using a new low-optical-loss passive fabrication technique and photonic components developed by the U.S. Naval Research Laboratory Optical Sciences Division in the Nanophotonics Characterization Laboratory in Washington D.C., Sept. 2021. The majority of PIC research is performed in the near-infrared, whereas these PICs are designed to operate in the visible and near-infrared. (Photo provided by U.S. Naval Research Laboratory Optical Sciences Division)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.16.2021
    Date Posted: 04.04.2022 15:09
    Photo ID: 7125010
    VIRIN: 210916-N-NO204-007
    Resolution: 755x514
    Size: 137.28 KB
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, WA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NRL develops photonic component library implementing first-of-its-kind Department of Navy trade secret license [Image 2 of 2], by U.S. Naval Research Laboratory, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NRL develops photonic component library implementing first-of-its-kind Department of Navy trade secret license
    NRL develops photonic component library implementing first-of-its-kind Department of Navy trade secret license

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    NRL develops photonic component library implementing first-of-its-kind Department of Navy trade secret license

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Optical
    SUNY
    Intellectual Property
    Quantum
    Photonic Circuit
    Waveguide

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT