NRL develops photonic component library implementing first-of-its-kind Department of Navy trade secret license

A 633 nanometer laser coupled from an optical fiber to a low-loss sensing spiral on a photonic integrated circuit (PIC) die fabricated by AIM Photonics using a new low-optical-loss passive fabrication technique and photonic components developed by the U.S. Naval Research Laboratory Optical Sciences Division in the Nanophotonics Characterization Laboratory in Washington D.C., Sept. 2021. The majority of PIC research is performed in the near-infrared, whereas these PICs are designed to operate in the visible and near-infrared. (Photo provided by U.S. Naval Research Laboratory Optical Sciences Division)

