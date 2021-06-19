A 300 mm photonic integrated circuit (PIC) semiconductor wafer fabricated by AIM Photonics using a new low-optical-loss passive fabrication technique and components developed by the U.S. Naval Research Laboratory Optical Sciences Division in the Nanophotonics Characterization Laboratory in Washington D.C., June 2021. The PIC semiconductor wafer is patterned into 64 identical parts, each one called a reticle, approximately 1 in. by 1 in., 20 reticles have been removed from the wafer for photonic test and analysis with functionalities targeting Department of Defense priorities such as quantum information and computing, data remoting, and navigation and timing. (Photo provided by U.S. Naval Research Laboratory Optical Sciences Division)

Date Taken: 06.19.2021
Date Posted: 04.04.2022
NRL develops photonic component library implementing first-of-its-kind Department of Navy trade secret license [Image 2 of 2]