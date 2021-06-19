Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NRL develops photonic component library implementing first-of-its-kind Department of Navy trade secret license [Image 1 of 2]

    NRL develops photonic component library implementing first-of-its-kind Department of Navy trade secret license

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, WA, UNITED STATES

    06.19.2021

    Photo by U.S. Naval Research Laboratory 

    U.S. Naval Research Laboratory

    A 300 mm photonic integrated circuit (PIC) semiconductor wafer fabricated by AIM Photonics using a new low-optical-loss passive fabrication technique and components developed by the U.S. Naval Research Laboratory Optical Sciences Division in the Nanophotonics Characterization Laboratory in Washington D.C., June 2021. The PIC semiconductor wafer is patterned into 64 identical parts, each one called a reticle, approximately 1 in. by 1 in., 20 reticles have been removed from the wafer for photonic test and analysis with functionalities targeting Department of Defense priorities such as quantum information and computing, data remoting, and navigation and timing. (Photo provided by U.S. Naval Research Laboratory Optical Sciences Division)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.19.2021
    Date Posted: 04.04.2022 15:09
    Photo ID: 7125009
    VIRIN: 210619-N-NO204-003
    Resolution: 780x584
    Size: 356.5 KB
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, WA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NRL develops photonic component library implementing first-of-its-kind Department of Navy trade secret license [Image 2 of 2], by U.S. Naval Research Laboratory, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NRL develops photonic component library implementing first-of-its-kind Department of Navy trade secret license
    NRL develops photonic component library implementing first-of-its-kind Department of Navy trade secret license

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    NRL develops photonic component library implementing first-of-its-kind Department of Navy trade secret license

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Optical
    SUNY
    Intellectual Property
    Quantum
    Photonic Circuit
    Waveguide

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT