Graduate students from George Washington University visit Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, March 14, 2022, at CCSFS, Fla. The 5th Space Launch Squadron Falcon Flight has been working with four students from George Washington University through a National Security Innovation Network program called ‘Hacking for Defense’ (H4D) to better leverage historical SpaceX launch data to more efficiently and accurately assess mission risk and execute launch vehicle processing. (U.S. Space Force photo by Amanda Ryrholm)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.14.2022 Date Posted: 04.04.2022 13:38 Photo ID: 7124781 VIRIN: 220314-X-JI299-1005 Resolution: 6016x4016 Size: 2.8 MB Location: CAPE CANAVERAL SPACE FORCE STATION, FL, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Providing World Class Mission Assurance: How the 5th SLS is working with Hacking for Defense to assure access to space [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.