    Providing World Class Mission Assurance: How the 5th SLS is working with Hacking for Defense to assure access to space [Image 4 of 5]

    Providing World Class Mission Assurance: How the 5th SLS is working with Hacking for Defense to assure access to space

    CAPE CANAVERAL SPACE FORCE STATION, FL, UNITED STATES

    03.14.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    Space Launch Delta 45

    Graduate students from George Washington University visit Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, March 14, 2022, at CCSFS, Fla. The 5th Space Launch Squadron Falcon Flight has been working with four students from George Washington University through a National Security Innovation Network program called ‘Hacking for Defense’ (H4D) to better leverage historical SpaceX launch data to more efficiently and accurately assess mission risk and execute launch vehicle processing. (U.S. Space Force photo by Amanda Ryrholm)

    Partnership
    Innovation
    SpaceX
    Hacking for Defense
    U.S. Space Force
    Cape Canaveral Space Force Station

