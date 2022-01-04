Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Commissioning ceremony [Image 3 of 6]

    Commissioning ceremony

    NORFOLK, UNITED STATES

    04.01.2022

    Photo by Seaman Curtis Burdick 

    USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74)

    U.S. Navy Sailors, assigned to the aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74), give the first salute to U.S. Chief Warrant Officer 2 Lester Jones Jr., from Wilmington, Delaware, assigned to the aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74), during his commissioning ceremony, at the American Legion Tidewater Post 327, in Norfolk, Virginia, April 1, 2022. The John C. Stennis is in Newport News Shipyard working alongside NNS, NAVSEA and contractors conducting Refueling and Complex Overhaul as part of the mission to deliver the warship back in the fight, on time and on budget, to resume its duty of defending the United States. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Curtis Burdick)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.01.2022
    Date Posted: 04.04.2022 12:04
    Photo ID: 7124524
    VIRIN: 220401-N-ET093-0072
    Resolution: 2807x1867
    Size: 1.41 MB
    Location: NORFOLK, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Commissioning ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by SN Curtis Burdick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Commissioning ceremony
    Commissioning ceremony
    Commissioning ceremony
    Commissioning ceremony
    Commissioning ceremony
    Commissioning ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CVN 74
    Commissioning
    USS John C. Stennis

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT