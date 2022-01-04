U.S. Navy Chief Boatswain’s Mate Lester Jones Jr., from Wilmington, Delaware, assigned to the aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74), is pinned by his daughters during his commissioning ceremony, at the American Legion Tidewater Post 327, in Norfolk, Virginia, April 1, 2022. The John C. Stennis is in Newport News Shipyard working alongside NNS, NAVSEA and contractors conducting Refueling and Complex Overhaul as part of the mission to deliver the warship back in the fight, on time and on budget, to resume its duty of defending the United States. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Curtis Burdick)

