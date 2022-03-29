Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Month of the Military Child proclamation [Image 2 of 2]

    Month of the Military Child proclamation

    BILOXI, MS, UNITED STATES

    03.29.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Kimberly Mueller 

    81st Training Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. William Hunter, 81st Training Wing commander, poses for a photo at the Child Development Center on Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, March 29, 2022. Hunter signed a proclamation declaring April to be Month of the Military Child. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kimberly L. Mueller)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.29.2022
    Date Posted: 04.04.2022 11:59
    Photo ID: 7124501
    VIRIN: 220329-F-LS100-1035
    Resolution: 4317x2878
    Size: 1.7 MB
    Location: BILOXI, MS, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Month of the Military Child proclamation [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Kimberly Mueller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Month of the Military Child proclamation
    Month of the Military Child proclamation

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Airman
    Mueller
    81st TRW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT