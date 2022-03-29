The Month of the Military Child proclamation is displayed in the Child Development Center at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, March 29, 2022. U.S. Air Force Col. William Hunter, 81st Training Wing commander, signed the proclamation declaring April to be Month of the Military Child. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kimberly L. Mueller)
|Date Taken:
|03.29.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.04.2022 11:59
|Photo ID:
|7124500
|VIRIN:
|220329-F-LS100-1051
|Resolution:
|5455x3427
|Size:
|2.1 MB
|Location:
|BILOXI, MS, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Month of the Military Child proclamation [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Kimberly Mueller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT