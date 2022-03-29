The Month of the Military Child proclamation is displayed in the Child Development Center at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, March 29, 2022. U.S. Air Force Col. William Hunter, 81st Training Wing commander, signed the proclamation declaring April to be Month of the Military Child. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kimberly L. Mueller)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.29.2022 Date Posted: 04.04.2022 11:59 Photo ID: 7124500 VIRIN: 220329-F-LS100-1051 Resolution: 5455x3427 Size: 2.1 MB Location: BILOXI, MS, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Month of the Military Child proclamation [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Kimberly Mueller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.