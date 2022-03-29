Vietnam War Veteran Commemoration Ceremony 2022

U.S. Army Col. Shane Cuellar, 502nd Force Support Group commander, provides the Vietnam Service Medal pin to Vietnam veterans in attendance during the Vietnam War Veteran Commemoration ceremony, Mar. 29, 2022, Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston, Texas. (U.S. Air Force photo by Thomas Coney).
