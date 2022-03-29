Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Vietnam War Veteran Commemoration Ceremony 2022 [Image 25 of 25]

    Vietnam War Veteran Commemoration Ceremony 2022

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FT. SAM HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.29.2022

    Photo by Thomas Coney 

    502nd Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Army Col. Shane Cuellar, 502nd Force Support Group commander, provides the Vietnam Service Medal pin to Vietnam veterans in attendance during the Vietnam War Veteran Commemoration ceremony, Mar. 29, 2022, Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston, Texas. (U.S. Air Force photo by Thomas Coney).

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.29.2022
    Date Posted: 04.04.2022 12:03
    Photo ID: 7124496
    VIRIN: 220329-F-KV581-0050
    Resolution: 3000x2000
    Size: 2.17 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FT. SAM HOUSTON, TX, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Vietnam War Veteran Commemoration Ceremony 2022 [Image 25 of 25], by Thomas Coney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    JBSA-Fort Sam Houston
    Vietnam War Veteran Commemoration Ceremony 2022

