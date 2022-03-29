U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Casy Bommershine, 502nd Air Base Wing and Joint Base San Antonio command chief, provides the Vietnam Service Medal pin to Vietnam veterans in attendance during the Vietnam War Veteran Commemoration ceremony, Mar. 29, 2022, Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston, Texas. (U.S. Air Force photo by Thomas Coney).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.29.2022 Date Posted: 04.04.2022 12:03 Photo ID: 7124492 VIRIN: 220329-F-KV581-0048 Resolution: 3000x2000 Size: 1.81 MB Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FT. SAM HOUSTON, TX, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Vietnam War Veteran Commemoration Ceremony 2022 [Image 25 of 25], by Thomas Coney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.