Camp Bondsteel hosts Kosovo human rights activist, sexual assault survivor for SAAPM

CAMP BONDSTEEL, Kosovo – Col. Matthew DiNenna, commander of Area Support Group – Balkans, 21st Theater Sustainment Command, presents a gift to Vasfije Krasniqi Goodman, a human rights activist and survivor of sexual war crimes, during a Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month commencement event at Camp Bondsteel, Kosovo March 31, 2022. Goodman, now a member of the Kosovo Parliament, was a victim of sexual assault during the 1999 war in Kosovo and now shares her story with the world in the hope other survivors will come forward and work toward holding perpetrators accountable for their crimes. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Warren W. Wright Jr., 138th Public Affairs Detachment)

Date Taken: 03.31.2022 Location: CAMP BONDSTEEL, ZZ