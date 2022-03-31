Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Camp Bondsteel hosts Kosovo human rights activist, sexual assault survivor for SAAPM

    Camp Bondsteel hosts Kosovo human rights activist, sexual assault survivor for SAAPM

    CAMP BONDSTEEL, KOSOVO

    03.31.2022

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Warren Wright 

    KFOR Regional Command East

    CAMP BONDSTEEL, Kosovo – Col. Matthew DiNenna, commander of Area Support Group – Balkans, 21st Theater Sustainment Command, presents a gift to Vasfije Krasniqi Goodman, a human rights activist and survivor of sexual war crimes, during a Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month commencement event at Camp Bondsteel, Kosovo March 31, 2022. Goodman, now a member of the Kosovo Parliament, was a victim of sexual assault during the 1999 war in Kosovo and now shares her story with the world in the hope other survivors will come forward and work toward holding perpetrators accountable for their crimes. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Warren W. Wright Jr., 138th Public Affairs Detachment)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.31.2022
    Date Posted: 04.04.2022 08:52
    Location: CAMP BONDSTEEL, ZZ 
    TAGS

    NATO
    KFOR
    EUCOM
    SAAPM
    StrongerTogether
    USArmyEURAF

