U.S. Army Old Guard Fife and Drum Corps perform at the San Antonio Country Club Fiesta Reception in San Antonio, Texas, April 3, 2022. Fiesta is an 11-day annual celebration featuring paraders, exhibits, music, entertainment, and family-friendly fun -- all benefiting local non-profit causes. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Ashlind House)
|Date Taken:
|04.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.04.2022 03:18
|Photo ID:
|7123804
|VIRIN:
|220403-A-BW912-015
|Resolution:
|4723x3374
|Size:
|2.09 MB
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2022 San Antonio Country Club Fiesta Reception [Image 9 of 9], by SGT Ashlind House, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
