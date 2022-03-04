U.S. Army Parachute Team, the Golden Knights, parachutist lands at the San Antonio Country Club Fiesta Reception in San Antonio, Texas, April 3, 2022. Fiesta is an 11-day annual celebration featuring paraders, exhibits, music, entertainment, and family-friendly fun -- all benefiting local non-profit causes. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Ashlind House)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.03.2022 Date Posted: 04.04.2022 03:18 Photo ID: 7123803 VIRIN: 220403-A-BW912-940 Resolution: 3051x4271 Size: 794.25 KB Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2022 San Antonio Country Club Fiesta Reception [Image 9 of 9], by SGT Ashlind House, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.