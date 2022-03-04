Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2022 San Antonio Country Club Fiesta Reception [Image 8 of 9]

    2022 San Antonio Country Club Fiesta Reception

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    04.03.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Ashlind House 

    JBSA Fiesta

    U.S. Army Parachute Team, the Golden Knights, parachutist lands at the San Antonio Country Club Fiesta Reception in San Antonio, Texas, April 3, 2022. Fiesta is an 11-day annual celebration featuring paraders, exhibits, music, entertainment, and family-friendly fun -- all benefiting local non-profit causes. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Ashlind House)

    Date Taken: 04.03.2022
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2022 San Antonio Country Club Fiesta Reception [Image 9 of 9], by SGT Ashlind House, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fiesta
    U.S. Army North
    Fiesta 2022

