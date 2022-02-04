Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Gridley conducts a dress whites inspection

    ARABIAN GULF

    04.02.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Colby Mothershead 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet       

    220402-N-JO829-1071 ARABIAN GULF (April 2, 2022) Senior Chief Operations Specialist Rick Hammer, right, speaks to Sailors during a dress white uniform inspection aboard the guided-missile destroyer USS Gridley (DDG 101) in the Arabian Gulf, April 2. Gridley is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fifth Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Colby A. Mothershead)

    VIRIN: 220402-N-JO829-1071
    Location: ARABIAN GULF
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Gridley conducts a dress whites inspection [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Colby Mothershead, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Whites
    Gridley
    DDG
    Inspect
    5th Fleet

