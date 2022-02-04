Gridley conducts a dress whites inspection

220402-N-JO829-1026 ARABIAN GULF (April 2, 2022) Senior Chief Operations Specialist Rick Hammer, left, inspects Operations Specialist Seaman Kayla Gaines during a dress white uniform inspection aboard the guided-missile destroyer USS Gridley (DDG 101) in the Arabian Gulf, April 2. Gridley is deployed to the U.S. Fifth 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Colby A. Mothershead)
