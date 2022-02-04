PACIFIC OCEAN (April 2, 2022) Chief Aviation Boatswain’s Mate Marchello Roberts, from Shreveport, La., assigned to amphibious transport dock ship USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) directs a MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter, attached to the “Island Knights” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 25 to move into position for landing during flight quarters, April 2. John P. Murtha is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 7th Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Curtis D. Spencer)
|Date Taken:
|04.02.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.03.2022 21:41
|Photo ID:
|7123448
|VIRIN:
|220402-N-MT581-1179
|Resolution:
|5989x4265
|Size:
|3.75 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Hometown:
|SHREVEPORT, LA, US
This work, USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) Flight Quarters [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Curtis Spencer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
