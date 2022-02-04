USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) Flight Quarters

PACIFIC OCEAN (April 2, 2022) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Tasad Townsend, from Marion, S.C., assigned to amphibious transport dock ship USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) directs a MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter, attached to the “Island Knights” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 25 to move into position for landing during flight quarters, April 2. John P. Murtha is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 7th Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Curtis D. Spencer)

