A Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater MH-60 Jayhawks helicopter crew hoists Apr. 03, 2022, the six people in distress after their boat was takin on water 16 miles west of Bayshore, Florida. A Coast Guard Station Yankeetown 27-foot Special Purpose Craft-Shallow Water boatcrew launched to respond. (U.S. Coast Guard photo.)
|Date Taken:
|04.03.2020
|Date Posted:
|04.03.2022 20:17
|Photo ID:
|7123412
|VIRIN:
|200403-G-JQ423-1003
|Resolution:
|1512x2016
|Size:
|151.26 KB
|Location:
|FL, US
|Web Views:
|20
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Coast Guard rescues 6 people from vessel taking on water near Bayshore [Image 2 of 2], by PO3 Brandon Murray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT