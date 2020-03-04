Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard rescues 6 people from vessel taking on water near Bayshore [Image 2 of 2]

    Coast Guard rescues 6 people from vessel taking on water near Bayshore

    FL, UNITED STATES

    04.03.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Brandon Murray 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    A Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater MH-60 Jayhawks helicopter crew hoists Apr. 03, 2022, the six people in distress after their boat was takin on water 16 miles west of Bayshore, Florida. A Coast Guard Station Yankeetown 27-foot Special Purpose Craft-Shallow Water boatcrew launched to respond. (U.S. Coast Guard photo.)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.03.2020
    Date Posted: 04.03.2022 20:17
    Photo ID: 7123413
    VIRIN: 200403-G-JQ423-1002
    Resolution: 960x1280
    Size: 106.95 KB
    Location: FL, US
    Web Views: 28
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard rescues 6 people from vessel taking on water near Bayshore [Image 2 of 2], by PO3 Brandon Murray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Coast Guard rescues 6 people from vessel taking on water near Bayshore
    Coast Guard rescues 6 people from vessel taking on water near Bayshore

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Coast Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT