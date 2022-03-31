Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ashland (LSD 48) participates in Balikatan 22 [Image 3 of 6]

    USS Ashland (LSD 48) participates in Balikatan 22

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    03.31.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Michael Doan 

    USS Ashland (LSD 48)

    Sailors assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious dock landing ship USS Ashland (LSD 48) chock and chain a CH-53E Super Stallion helicopter assigned to Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron 466 (HMH-466) on the flight deck during Balikatan 22, off the coast of the Philippines, March 31, 2022. Balikatan is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades shared experiences. Balikatan, Tagalog for 'shoulder-to-shoulder,' is a longstanding bilateral exercise between the Philippines and the United States highlighting the deep-rooted partnership between both countries. Balikatan 22 is the 37th iteration of the exercise and coincides with the 75th anniversary of U.S.-Philippine security cooperation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Michael Doan)

    Date Taken: 03.31.2022
    Date Posted: 04.03.2022 20:20
    Photo ID: 7123408
    VIRIN: 220331-N-JD834-0048
    Resolution: 5408x3605
    Size: 944.67 KB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ashland (LSD 48) participates in Balikatan 22 [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Michael Doan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Marines
    USS Ashland
    CH-53E Super Stallion
    Balikatan
    HMH-466

