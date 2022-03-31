U.S. Marines with 1st Battalion, 3rd Marines, 3rd Marine Division board a CH-53E Super Stallion helicopter assigned to Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron 466 (HMH-466) on the flight deck of the forward-deployed amphibious dock landing ship USS Ashland (LSD 48) during Balikatan 22, off the coast of the Philippines, March 28, 2022. Balikatan is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades shared experiences. Balikatan, Tagalog for 'shoulder-to-shoulder,' is a longstanding bilateral exercise between the Philippines and the United States highlighting the deep-rooted partnership between both countries. Balikatan 22 is the 37th iteration of the exercise and coincides with the 75th anniversary of U.S.-Philippine security cooperation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Michael Doan)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.31.2022 Date Posted: 04.03.2022 20:20 Photo ID: 7123410 VIRIN: 220331-N-JD834-0079 Resolution: 5414x3609 Size: 907.52 KB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 4 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Ashland (LSD 48) participates in Balikatan 22 [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Michael Doan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.