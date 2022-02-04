Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air National Guard Executive Director Visits the Delaware Air National Guard

    Air National Guard Executive Director Visits the Delaware Air National Guard

    NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES

    04.02.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Alonzo Chapman 

    166th Airlift Wing, Public Affairs

    Air National Guard 1st Lt. Michael Condon (left), is coined by Mr. Devin L. Cate, Executive Director, Air National Guard, during a visit to New Castle Air National Guard Base, Del., April 03, 2022. Lt. Condon was recognized for superior performance while serving as the budget officer for the 166th Comptroller Squadron. (Air National Guard photos by Tech. Sgt. Alonzo Chapman)

    budget
    166th
    executive director
    166 AW
    edang

