Air National Guard 1st Lt. Michael Condon (left), is coined by Mr. Devin L. Cate, Executive Director, Air National Guard, during a visit to New Castle Air National Guard Base, Del., April 03, 2022. Lt. Condon was recognized for superior performance while serving as the budget officer for the 166th Comptroller Squadron. (Air National Guard photos by Tech. Sgt. Alonzo Chapman)
|Date Taken:
|04.02.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.03.2022 15:31
|Photo ID:
|7123060
|VIRIN:
|220402-Z-AE295-1102
|Resolution:
|5694x4555
|Size:
|11.41 MB
|Location:
|NEW CASTLE, DE, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Air National Guard Executive Director Visits the Delaware Air National Guard [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt Alonzo Chapman, identified by DVIDS
