    Air National Guard Executive Director Visits the Delaware Air National Guard [Image 1 of 2]

    Air National Guard Executive Director Visits the Delaware Air National Guard

    NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES

    04.02.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Alonzo Chapman 

    166th Airlift Wing, Public Affairs

    Mr. James Knightly, fire chief, 166th Airlift Wing, shares his team's mission with Mr. Devin L. Cate, Executive Director, Air National Guard, during a visit to New Castle Air National Guard Base, Del., April 2, 2022. Mr. Cate met with senior leaders and Airmen to learn more about the Delaware Air National Guard mission, and recognize superior performers. (Air National Guard photos by Tech. Sgt. Alonzo Chapman)

